Milan John Krivan, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milan John Krivan, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

He was born in Pohorela, Czechoslovakia on July 17, 1939, a son of Mary and John Krivan.

After graduating from Wilson High School, Milan became a Private First Class in the United States Army where he earned the coveted Soldier of the Year award.

He then moved on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and retired as an account executive from Ralston Purina Company.

He was an active member in the GCU social club and also served as the Treasurer for the Slovak JEDNOTA. He was always helping at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church with services and social gatherings.

His favorite pastimes involved fast pitch softball (known by many as “Hawk”), golfing, fishing and enjoying breakfasts with his dear friends whom he always thought of as family.

He was the most gentle soul and his love will carry on through all his family and friends. He will be deeply missed for his love, admiration and dedication to his family and friends.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 50 years, Rosalie (Mihalik) Krivan. He has three daughters, Kristina (Michael) Nanosky of Medina, Ohio, Laura (Robert) Stoy of Columbiana, Ohio and Stephanie (David) Patrick of Columbiana, Ohio. He was very proud of his eight grandchildren, Michael Nanosky, Nicholas Nanosky, Jacob Nanosky, Robert Stoy, Alexia Stoy, Katrina Patrick, Annaka Patrick and Milana Patrick (whom is named after her papa). He will also be missed by his siblings, Steve (Janey) Krivan of Tampa, Florida, George (Patty) Krivan of South Bend, Indiana and his younger sister, MaryAnn (Dave) Verbic of Chardon, Ohio. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Monsignor Alexis Mihalik of Canfield, Ohio and Roger (Patty) Mihalik of Avon Lake, Ohio, as well as, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will held from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512, followed immediately by a Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 a.m., with Father Mykhaylo Farynets officiating.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Infant Jesus of Prague Maintenance Fund in his memory.

The family has entrusted the care of Milan to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.