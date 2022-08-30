POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness of his family to announce the death of Michael Lunich, 87, who passed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 surrounded by them.

Michael was born February 9, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael John and Claire (Boris) Lunich.

He earned his bachelor’s degree and worked as a tool and die maker for Republic Steel/LTV/US Can.

Michael had a huge heart (almost to a fault) and exemplified many amazing attributes in his lifetime, including his compassion, kindness, gentleness, loyalty, genuineness, sensitivity and inner strength. He had a wonderfully dry sense of humor who didn’t have a mean bone in his body and never raised his voice. If you needed to talk to someone about anything, he was that “go-to” person, always offering an ear and some “straight to the point” advice. He also was a spiritual and selfless man who would be known to offer a prayer or even the shirt off his back for others without thinking twice. He lived for his family, especially for his grandchildren and was always up for an adventure (even if it was just to meet for dinner). He enjoyed to bowl, play pool and spend time with his buddies at the local VFW. He also liked to work on stained glass.

Michael leaves behind his children, Michael Lunich of North Carolina and Rona Matteo of Pittsburgh; his stepchildren, whom he considered his own, Nicholas (Matthew McCown) Miokovic of Orlando, Florida, Denise Burns of Poland, Cynthia (Steven) Orslene of Cortland, Thomas (Gabriella) Miokovic of Poland and Ronald (Connie) Miokovic of Boardman; 15 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Other than his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, the former Lois Barnes, who he married November 4, 1976 and who passed away June 4, 2017; a grandson, Terry Rainey and his brother, Jack Lunich.

The family has entrusted the care of Michael to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home where they will receive friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., celebrated by Randi Barlow-Pappa, Celebrant.

He will be entombed next to his wife at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital either by mail 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate in honor of Michael’s giving spirit.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Lunich family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Lunich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.