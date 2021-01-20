Michael Hrehovcik, Youngstown, Ohio

Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home

January 19, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Hrehovcik, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.      

He was born May 27, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Williams Hrehovcik.   

Michael went to St. Stanislaus Elementary School and was a self-employed painter.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his siblings, Helen Dym and Joseph G. Hrehovcik; his niece, Maureeen Stran and nephew, Eddy Kenney; a great-niece, Emily Stran; great-nephews, David and  John Stran, Carmen Tisone, Chris, Ryan and Eric Kenney and one great-great-niece, Vaida Stran.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ann Kenney and Daniel Hrehovcik.  

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Hrehovcik, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com