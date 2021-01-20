Michael Hrehovcik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Hrehovcik, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

He was born May 27, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Williams Hrehovcik.

Michael went to St. Stanislaus Elementary School and was a self-employed painter.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his siblings, Helen Dym and Joseph G. Hrehovcik; his niece, Maureeen Stran and nephew, Eddy Kenney; a great-niece, Emily Stran; great-nephews, David and John Stran, Carmen Tisone, Chris, Ryan and Eric Kenney and one great-great-niece, Vaida Stran.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ann Kenney and Daniel Hrehovcik.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

