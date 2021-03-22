Metro Romanko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Metro Romanko, lovingly known as “Matt”, “Junior”, “Mouse”, or “Yank” by his family and friends, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Metro was born July 11, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of the late Metro and Pearl Kornafel Romanko.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

A proud Army veteran, he served as a corporal during the Korean War, in communications.

After his time in the Army, he began a 30+ year career working for Republic Steel in the electric weld department.

As a devout Catholic who belonged to Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church.

He is remembered as a kind, generous and compassionate uncle who never forgot us on any holiday. He loved all animals, especially dogs. He belonged to the VISHA Golf League, enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada and traveling with his wife.

Metro leaves behind to cherish his memory, his nieces and nephews, Dennis Danylchak of Peachtree City, Georgia, Jerry Danalchak of Ashtabula, Joe (Sandie) Romanko of Poland, Janet (Ron) Davis of Boardman, Monica Kieffer of Milheim, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Ron) Brinker of Weston, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews from his wife’s side, including Sue (Bob) Freeburg of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gary McDevitt of Columbiana and George McDevitt of East Palestine.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, the former Anna E Gotthardt, who preceded him in death in 1989 and his siblings, Marie Danylchak and Michael and Joseph Romanko.

There will be a graveside service held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.

The family entrusted his care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

