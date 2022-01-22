AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merle F. “Uncle Merle” Kumik, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Humility House in Austintown.

Merle was born May 16, 1925, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Aniela Woytila Kumik.

He worked for Rosenblum Brothers, then Republic Steel in the blast furnace for ten years until his retirement in 1982. He also worked at Checker Beverage in Youngstown for many years then went on to own Dial Furniture, Poland Beverage Center and Polka Village over the years.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

His great passion was polka music. He was the founding President of the Penn-Ohio Polka Pal Boosters Club for more than 50 years of dedication to Polka Music through promotion of polka dances and festivals. He hosted polka radio shows on WKTL for 25 years and WKBN Polka Party for 26 years. He was a member of the ABC Polka Club. He was inducted into the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame in 1999 and was Penn-Ohio Polka Pals Man of the Year in 2010.

When he moved into the Humility House in Austintown, he slowly became the unofficial Ambassador of their Activities Department, helping to plan outings to restaurants and sightseeing events for the residents. He also arranged to have polka music groups play at Humility House and had a class to teach the residents how to play Five Hundred Rummy. He loved keeping busy and helping out in any way he could at the nursing home.

Merle leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters, Gerri (John) Gagliano and Lee (Al) Moran, both of Summerfield, Florida and Wendy Schon of Boardman, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ms. Kelly Reagan of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Brian (Angela) Reagan of Jamestown, Ohio, Andrew Schon of Phoenix, Arizona and his four great-grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Veronica and Brody Reagan, all of Jamestown, Ohio.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Pauline Madjerick, whom he married on August 22, 1943, and who passed away on December 29, 2020; his brothers Frank, Theodore, William Kumik and an infant sister.

Per Merle’s wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service for both he and his wife will be held for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humility House Activities Dept.

The family has entrusted Merle’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Humility House Nursing Home in Austintown, Ohio, for their exceptional care of Merle.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Merle F. “Uncle Merle” Kumik, please visit our floral store.