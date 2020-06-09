Mary Yuhasz, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services will be held for Mary Catherine “Babe” Murray Yuhasz, 98, who passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Mary was born October 7, 1921 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Eleanor McGovern Murray.

She married her husband Louis J. Yuhasz on July 2, 1947.

Mary and her husband owned and operated the former Kubina-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

She was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, Bishop McFadden Court #1650.

To cherish her memory are her children, Patrick (Toni) Yuhasz of Berlin Center, Michael (Patty) Yuhasz of Pompano Beach, Florida and Mary Lou (Bill) Coleman of Boardman; her five grandchildren, Matthew and John Yuhasz, Jim and Mike Slivanya and her granddaughter, Dr. Misia Yuhasz and six great-grandchildren, Jamie and Alexandra Yuhasz, Gabriella and Kaitlyn Yuhasz and James and Kate Slivanya.

Mary was an avid follower of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their participation in sports and school activities. Mary loved playing 500 Rummy with family and friends. She loved working word puzzles, was an avid reader of non-fiction books and enjoyed watching sports on TV especially golf and baseball.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Louis J. Yuhasz, who died in November 1984; grandson, Louis Yuhasz who always brought her breakfast on Sundays with her favorite word puzzle books; brother, Tom Murray and sister, Rose Sigler.

The family would especially like to thank the true health care heroes at the Windsor Estates Assisted Living in New Middletown. Dr. Robert Wetzel, Dr. John Babyak and her very special friend, Colleen.

