Mary Rita Martinko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rita Martinko, 97, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at The Assumption Village.

Mary Rita was born October 20, 1922 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph M. and Wilma Gaj Fabry.

Mary Rita worked as a secretary for the Diocese of Youngstown for 25 years.

She was a member of Saint Stanislaus Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and was a pierogi worker.

Mary Rita leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Susan (Tom) Rudnicki of Poland and Joseph M. Martinko, Jr. of Boardman; her grandchildren, Dr. Thomas J. (Amanda) Rudnicki and Catharine (Matthew) Rudawsky; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Rudawsky; a sister, Theresa (John) Kern of Struthers.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph M. Martinko, Sr., whom she married May 21, 1949, and who passed away September 28, 1988; two brothers, Joseph A. Fabry and Bernard T. Fabry.

An hour of calling with be held from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, with Monsignor William Connell celebrating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in her memory.

The family has entrusted Mary Rita’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

