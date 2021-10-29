Mary Kay Debelyak, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Debelyak passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021.

She was born December 6, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of John M Kelly and Mary (Lynch) Kelly.

Mary Kay lived in Houston, TX for a number of years before relocating back to the Youngstown area to be with family.

She worked and volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital and also worked as a cashier at Kohl’s when she returned to the area.

Mary Kay was a woman of the Catholic faith who always held her love for God close to her heart. Her love for God was only exceeded by her love for her family. One of the warmest souls, she would brighten anyone’s day upon meeting and speaking to her.

Mary Kay will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her two grandchildren, Jason Debelyak of Struthers and Nicole (Valdivieso) Shaffer of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph, and her three children: Ron, Joanie and Rob.

Per Mary Kay’s request, calling hours or services will not take place.

Arrangements were handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

