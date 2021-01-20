Mary Jean Vrabel, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Vrabel, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Mary Jean was born on September 16, 1928 in New Middletown, a daughter of the late John and Veronica (Shirilla) Vrabel.

When she was young, the family moved to Campbell, where she attended McCartney grade school and was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Mary Jean purchased her home on the south side of Youngstown in the 1950s, where she resided for many, many years until she moved to her condo at Southwestern Run in Poland. In 2017, she moved into her assisted living apartment at Woodlands Assisted Living, where she enjoyed the staff, the many activities and the friends that she made there.

She worked for Strouss Department Store for eight years and then worked for Republic Steel/LTV in the accounting department for 37 years until her retirement.

She was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where she joined the Golden Circle Seniors, served on the Parish Council and the 100th Church Anniversary Committee. She also volunteered for bingo and fish fry dinners.

Mary Jean was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Ladies Bowling League for many years, serving as President and Secretary. She was selected as Secretary of the Year in 1990-1991 for the Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association.

Mary Jean was a member of Tuesday Ladies Golf League at Mill Creek, serving as Treasurer, Handicap and on the Social Committees and also a member of a golf league at Hubbard Golf Course. She belonged to the ABWA, Youngstown Charter Chapter for 27 years and at different times served as Corresponding Secretary, President, and Treasurer and was voted Woman of the Year in 1980.

Mary Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister, Ann Kukura; her nephews and nieces, Stephen Kukura, Jr., Deborah (Robert) Nestor, Richard (Diane) Kukura and Pamela Kukura, all of Struthers; her great-nephews and niece, Richard (Ally) Kukura, Jr., Matthew (Andrea) Kukura, Kristen (fiancé, John Seaver) Kukura and Chad (Paige) Nestor and great-great-nieces and nephew, Audrina, Ava, Olivia, Avery nd Lucas Kukura.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Stephen A. Kukura, Sr.

A half hour of calling will be held from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, followed immediately by a Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 a.m

She will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Greg, Lynn, Kim and the staff at Woodlands Assisted Living in Poland where Mary Jean enjoyed living for three years. Additionally they extend thanks to the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care of Mary Jean in her time of need.

The family entrusted Mary Jean’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

