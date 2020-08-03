Mary E. Kocurek, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Kocurek, 89, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle



Mary was born September 29, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Dudai.



Mary was a homemaker who raised six wonderful children. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church. In her spare time, she loved to read.



Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Phillip Kocurek of Lancaster, California, Paul Kocurek of San Francisco, California, Christine (David) Lanzarotta of Jacksonville, Florida, Charlene (Tom) McKenzie of Columbiana, David (Nadine) Kocurek of Jacksonville, Florida and William (Charles Dallison) Kocurek of Jacksonville, Floria, her grandchildren, Dave (Lindsay) Lanzarotta, Cara Lanzarotta, Tommy (Justine) McKenzie, David (Amanda) McKenzie and Samantha Kocurek.



Other than her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul P. Kocurek, whom she married August 4, 1956 and who passed away October 27, 2008, and her brother, Joseph Dudai.



A graveside service will be held for Mary at Lake Park Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The family has entrusted her care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

