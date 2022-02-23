YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Bachani, 85, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2022, at Youngstown St. Elizabeth hospital.

Mary was born on May 19, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Veronica Kicos Dzurnak.

She worked for S. H. Kress & Co. and General Fireproofing before settling down to raise her family.

She was an amazing baker, especially her clothespin cookies and kolachi and loved playing bingo with her friends. She enjoyed reunions with her St. Matthias school group and spending time with lifelong friends Eleanor and Rozie. She also enjoyed watching Lifetime channel movies and loved spending time playing games with her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Grandma B”.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Robert (Tonja) Bachani, Stephen (Diane) Bachani, Debra (Michael) Summers and Joseph (Julie) Bachani; her grandchildren, Brittany Bachani, Jeffrey Bachani, Gregory (Makenzie) Schmied, Andrew Summers, Leslie Summers, Leah Bachani and Jacob Bachani and her sister, Agnes (Allen) Hogue.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Couch and Veronica Soroka.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, February 28.

Material contributions may be made in her memory to the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Boulevard, Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy, Barb and Amanda at The Inn at Glenellen for their wonderful care during her time as a resident there.

Mary’s favorite color was purple. Friends and family attending services are asked to wear something purple in her honor.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.