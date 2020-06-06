Mary Ann Toney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Toney, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Mary Ann was born May 23, 1936, to Charles and Mary [Sabo] Kaibas in Weathersfield Township.

She and her family attended St. Stephens Catholic Parish in Niles for many years.

She graduated from Mineral Ridge High School.

The Kaibas family moved to Youngstown, where she worked at Fairway Ford for over 25 years as a bookkeeper.

Mary Ann was a devoted member of St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown for over 50 years and attended mass every day.

She also did volunteer work for many years at the New Beginning Chuch in Youngstown. She worked hard there a few days a week.

She enjoyed her gardens and sharing her family’s Hungarian ancestry, especially Hungarian cooking.

Mary Ann was a gentle, kind and loving woman. Her memory will be cherished by cousins, Marsha Orr of Warren, Howard King, Sullivan cousins and good friend, Ed James. She will be missed by many friends, neighbors and those lives that she touched in service and prayer.

She was preceded in death by her parents,Charles and Mary Kaibas; her sister, Charlene

An hour of calling will be held at St. Dominic Parish on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:50 a.m., followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery in Niles.

The family has entrusted Mary Ann’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

