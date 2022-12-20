YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Shaffer, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Mary Ann was born November 2, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Victor and Anne (Zlunko) Sich.

She became a notary public in 1974 and worked Daily Legal News. She also was a secretary for St. Matthias Schools.

She held a cosmetology license and used her skills to take care of her friends and family over the years.

Mary Ann was an active member of St. Matthias Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and altar server, served on the Altar & Rosary Society, a former treasurer of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, a member of the Quilters Guild and over the years supported the church by baking, cooking and being involved in their events and within the bereavement committee. She also was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and the Red Hat Society.

She loved to crochet, often making blankets for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the kitchen, expressing her love in the form of her baked and canned goods. She cleaned and took care of several families over the years. Most of all, she was the most caring and loving woman in the world. She would selflessly give the shirt off her back to help anyone in need and would rather make sure everyone was taken care of ahead of herself. She will be dearly missed by all those who were lucky and blessed enough to know her.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Susanne Jones and Joe Shaffer; her grandchildren, Tyler Shaffer, Hannah Shaffer, Jessica (Brian) Ciavarella and John Jones, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Ian, Isabella, Landon and Jayden; her sister, Helen (Joe) Spirko and her very dear friend, Joseph Snopko.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary Ann’s care has been entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

They will also receive friends from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

She will then be cremated and laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to either The Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 317 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 in her memory.

