Mary Ann Buday, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Buday, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



Mary Ann was born in Youngstown on June 29, 1935, a daughter of Martin and Mary (Donnelly) Murphy.



She graduated in 1954 from Ursuline High School, and then retired from General Electric in 1972 after 14 years of service in their finishing department.



Mary Ann was a very active member of St. Matthias Church. She belonged to the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the Scared Heart and Rosary Society, the Bereavement Committee and the Home & School Group.

She also was part of the Lansingville Block Watch as well as the 7th Ward Coalition.



Mary Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Jason (Cindy) Buday of Howland; her beloved grandsons, Alec and Nicholas “Smiley” Buday; her sisters-in-law, Vicky Murphy and Loretta Wiles and brothers-in-law, Robert Buday and John (Rosalie) Buday.



Besides her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, whom she married October 16, 1965 and passed away on March 17, 2002; brothers, Marty and Tommy Murphy, as well as, her in-laws, Matt and Faye Buday, Frank and Norene Buday, Jack and Doris Niles, Harry Wiles, Butch and Marie Gedra and Jeanine Murphy.



The Buday family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home where they will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, and again from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.



Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

