Martha Jane Kocurek, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane Kukura, 86, passed away peacefully but by herself, on July 21, 2020, at Hampton Woods because of her positive Covid diagnosis.

Martha was born on February 5, 1934, in Tiffin, Ohio, a daughter of the late Glen and Ruth Drum Deitelbach.

Martha went to Leavittsburg High School.

She worked for Packard Electric until she had her children, then ran Twintronics with her husband until retiring in 2003.

Martha loved playing bingo and never missed an opportunity to play. She spent time with her family and loved playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Martha was famous for her delicious Sunday soup. Everyone looked forward to Sunday dinners with the whole family. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son, John (Colleen) Kukura of Boardman; her daughter-in-law, Michelle Kukura; grandchildren, Laura (Chris) Boyles, John Kukura, Justin Kukura, Samantha (Dan) Best and Candace (Russ) Dunn; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Grace Boyles and Madalyn, Marleah, Payden and Frank Dunn; sister, Sandy Crevier; brother, Gary Dietelbach and her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Dietelbach and Ann Kukura; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank J. Kukura, Jr., whom she married February 4, 1956 and who passed away April 3, 2005; her son, Frank Kukura III; her siblings and their spouses, Dorothy and Andy Sherosky, Bill Dietelbach, Glenna and Ted Deal and Steve Kukura and her brother-in-law, George Crevier.

Private memorial services will be held and her cremated remains will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery.

Martha was entrusted to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

