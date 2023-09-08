YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Marlena Hans age 71, who passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Marlena was born December 7, 1951 in Youngstown and was a daughter of Nick and Emily (Cojocaru) Hans and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1970 graduate of South High School and went on to attend Youngstown State University.

She was of the Christian faith.

Marlena began her career as a bookkeeper with AYS. She went on to work for the accounting firm Burns, O’Hare and Bella. She concluded her career with Astro Shapes, celebrating 30 years this June.

She enjoyed traveling in her younger years. She also enjoyed attending concerts but Marlena was known for her deep love for animals.

Marlena is survived by her sister, Zoe Hans of Youngstown and her brothers, Virgil (Betsy) Hans of Boardman and Nick Hans of Youngstown. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, as well as six great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to acknowledge Marlena’s deep appreciation to Dr. John Koval for the many years of care that he offered Marlena. The family also extends great thanks to her Astro Shapes family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the animal charity of your choice.

Marlena was laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The Hans family entrusted Marlena’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home in Boardman.

