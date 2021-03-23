Marion Goske, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Goske, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Marion was born on December 5, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Anna Klepak Cepin.

She worked for several companies over the years, including Ohio Bell and Sears, but her most important role was being a wonderful wife and mother to her family.

She was a phenomenal cook and baker and was known for what everyone referred to as “Marion’s Chicken”. She carried her love of being in the kitchen to volunteering at her church, Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church and making pirohy. She was best described as a truly compassionate and caring woman, whether it be to her family or friends. When she had time, she enjoyed watching the Gameshow Network, especially the cooking competitions, and could be found using her luck to win at bingo or raffles.

Marion leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Attorney Stephen (Charlotte) Goske of Canfield, Robert (Diane) Goske of New Middletown, Jane (Tom) Woodburn of Glen Allen, Virginia, and Nancy (Mike) Steiner of Poland, her grandchildren, Shannon (Adam) Campesi, Thomas (Melissa) Woodburn, Daniel Goske, Anna (Jonathan) Kortze, Laura Marciella, Madison Goske, McKenna (Eric) Daugherty, and Taylor Steiner, one great grandchild, Olivia Woodburn, her brother, George Cepin, sister-in-law Helen Goske of Simi Valley, California, as well as many special nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Steve Goske, whom she married March 29, 1951 and who passed July 4, 2002 and her brothers and sister, John Cepin, Andrew Cepin, Amelia Machingo, Stanley Cepin and Stephen Cepin.

The family has entrusted Marion’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

Due to the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, the family had private graveside services for Marion, and she was laid to rest next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church, 526 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 in her memory.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marion Goske, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.