POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Megela Miller, 89, peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 18, 1933 and was the daughter of Ann and Arthur Miller. Marilyn grew up on the south side of Youngstown, not too far from the smoke, flames and soot of the Youngstown Steel Mills.

She was a proud 195l graduate of South High School and attended many of their reunions.

After high school she worked at the soda fountain at Woolworth’s. She worked with several government organizations, including the Youngstown Area Community Action Council as an office manager and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program before retiring.

She also served on the board of the Council of Churches, a member of the Western Reserve Baptist Church and was also a licensed Notary Public.

Marilyn was an interesting, unique, quirky person in many ways. She was fiercely independent but loved to be around people.

She relished her slavic heritage and through the years became deeply intermingled with the serbian culture with her good friend of 50 years, Vesna Vukasinovich. Vesna and Marilyn’s cousins Donna and Bernie attended many of the ethnic gatherings at both Serbian Orthodox churches on laird avenue and raccoon road, where they enjoyed the serbian day picnics, banquets, Christmas celebrations, dancing, weddings and church slava’s. Marilyn was a loyal friend and follower of Libby (Ljubic) Fill and her Tamburitzans whose music and dancing brought much pleasure to all.

Marilyn was a very good listener. Vesna observed, “Marilyn loved to sit around the Grahovac family table sharing their great dinners and listening to stories about their life’s struggles and ultimate achievements. She was not considered a guest — she was ‘adopted’ into the family.”

Marilyn worked alongside her beloved mother Ann preparing wonderful holiday dinners every year for her Megela family of uncles, aunts and cousins. She spent the last eight years of her life in assisted living and then skilled nursing at Shepherd of the Valley. She was a favorite with her caregivers. Her sense of humor was a dry one. She appeared to be stoic at times, then would say something mischievous that would leave you laughing and wondering how she came up with such witty retorts!

It was no secret that Handel’s black cherry ice cream was her favorite, along with root beer floats and hot fudge sundaes, which helped sustain her last two months of life when she was no longer able to eat solid foods.

In her final days, her cousins brought in 1940s music that was popular in her teen years. As the song “La Vie En Rose” was played, Marilyn opened her eyes and sang the lyrics. What a beautiful sendoff and way to say goodbye! Godspeed!

Marilyn is survived by her cousin, Donna (Bernie) Megela Tunno, cousin, Madelon Megela, as well as cousins, Shawn Megela, Mary Frances Megela, Marc Tunno and Christopher Tunno.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a cousin, Jack Megela.

A private memorial service will be held for family and friends in summer. Arrangements were entrusted to Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a grateful, heartfelt thank you to the loving, caring, helpful staff at SOV and the weekly visits and comfort that the Hospice volunteers gave to Marilyn. Material contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrot Road, Poland, OH 44514 in her memory.

