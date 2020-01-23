Marilouise “Louise” Dodge, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, at St. Mathias Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Marilouise “Louise” Dodge, 85, who passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

She was born April 17, 1934, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Steve and Mary Evanko Yuhas.

After graduating from Chaney High School, Louise worked for Hamburg Brothers.

She married Ervin Dodge on June 27, 1953 and together they raised three children.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mathias Church and was a member of the Sacred Heart and Rosary Society and the Infant Guild.

Louise was a member of Jednota and the Slovak Catholic Sokol.

Louise enjoyed playing cards with the girls, going to the casino, baking and continuing the Slovak traditions; especially at Easter and Christmas.

Louise will be sadly missed by her children, Cheryl (Jim) Jablonski, with whom she made her home, Darlene (Kevin) Daley and Jim (Val) Dodge; grandchildren, Jim (Nicole) Jablonski, Jason Jablonski, Kevin, Brian and Cory Daley and Erica (Malcom) Ford and three great-grandchildren, James III, Audrina and Delaney Jablonski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Dodge, who passed away April 11, 1999; daughter-in-law, Cathy; brother, Edward Yuhas and her lifelong friends, Margie Gotshall and Joan Giba.

The Dodge family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 5925 Market Street, Boardman and again on Monday morning, January 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Mathias Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi for his kind and sincere concern for our mother and to All-Caring Hospice for the unselfish love they showed mom and our family through this difficult time.

To send flowers to Marilouise “Louise” Dodge’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.