Marie F. Sobinovsky, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie F. Sobinovsky, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Marie was born on September 15, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael George and Mary Holeko Oras.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Marie met the love of her life, Andrew in kindergarten. They were married on November 23, 1957.

Prior to their marriage, Marie worked for Automatic Sprinklers and for an attorney.

She then raised three strong and caring sons.

Marie was a tomboy growing up, whether it was swimming or softball. She enjoyed listening to polkas and working in her flower garden. She was a quiet woman who will be dearly missed by everyone who got the chance to know her.

Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Andrew Sobinovsky of Dallas, Texas, David (Judy) Sobinovsky of Johnstown, Colorado and Thomas (Vicki) Sobinovsky of Youngstown; her grandson, Evan (Pam) Sobinovsky and their daughter, Marie’s great-granddaughter, Ella and her unofficial fourth son, Wayne Carroll.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Sobinovsky, who passed away March 14, 2008 and her siblings, James Oras, Patricia Darling and Michael Oras.

Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID 19, there are no public calling hours or cemetery services, however, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery.

The family entrusted Marie’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Assumption Village and the ARA Boardman Dialysis Center for their compassionate care of Marie in her time of need.

