YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Sawicki, 78, loving mother, wife and grandmother passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Marianne was born January 13, 1943, in Gajdobra, Yugoslavia, a daughter of the late Michael amd Maria Tonte.

She graduated in 1962 from North High.

She worked as a computer instructor both at St. Dominic and St. Christine until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church and the Youngstown Saxon Club.

Marianne was very proud of her German heritage and was very active with the Saxon Club. Just to name a few things she was involved with was being president of the ladies Branch 22, as well as, a teacher of the youth dance group. Her love and dedication for her German heritage could also be showcased through her dancing in the Culture Group, but perhaps her greatest joy was dancing alongside her husband in the group.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and had a strong talent for painting ceramics. Her ceramics would be displayed throughout her home, whether outside in her flower garden or in the house displayed as decorations. She also loved taking care of flowers and had beautiful flower gardens scattered throughout her yard.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Maria (Rowen) Clark of Campbell and Casey Sawicki, at home, her grandchildren, Ross, Alexa, and Ciara Clark, niece, Barbara Sawicki as well as several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins, most of which are in Germany.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Casey Sawicki, who passed away June 9, 2017.

The family has entrusted Marianne’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021.

On Tuesday, December 14, a prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m., at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

