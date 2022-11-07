YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Brunilda Ortiz Vega, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Maria was born October 6, 1932 in Bio-Bio, Chile to the late Jose Remulo Chandia and Margarita Lillo.

She had various jobs throughout her lifetime from office housekeeper, nannying and assistant to the manager of Columbia University.

She came to the United States in 1965 and proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1978.

She and her [late] husband, Ready Ortiz were married in Manhattan, New York on December 7, 1975. They moved to Ohio the following year where they would build their lives together in love until he passed away in 1995.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jose Romulo Chandia; sister, Juana Dedios Chandia and stepsisters, Florentina Mellado and Maria Albertina Mellado.

Maria is survived by her brothers, Domingo Antonio Chandia and Jose Boldomero Chandia; sister Maria Galvez; stepsister, Maria Domingo Mellado, along with many nieces and nephews who knew her as “Tia Bruni”.

She took great pride in her faith and will be returning in the Lord’s kingdom to reunite with her deceased family and husband.

As a devoted Christian woman, she was an active and dedicated member of her beloved church, Youngstown Spanish Seventh Day Adventists Church. She enjoyed maintaining her garden and reading the Bible on her front porch to the children of the community. Her faith radiated through her beautiful, kind and generous spirit and she will be remembered by all those she has impacted with the light within her.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Julio Alava.

She will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

