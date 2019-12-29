Margaret Pavlich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret (Balkan) Pavlich, 96, passed away in her sleep on December 21, 2019, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Margaret was born on November 19, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Pavel (Paul) Balkan and Mary (Yusko) Balkan.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942, where she was a star baseball and basketball player. After high school, she was first employed at the General Electric Mazda Lamp Plant in Youngstown, Ohio.

On May 23, 1948, she married Anthony Pavlich, at St Nicholas Church in Youngstown. Together Margaret and her husband owned and operated the Flat Iron Cafe on Poland Avenue in Youngstown from 1937 – 1987.

She was always blessed with the ability to remember people, places and events from her early youth and through-out-her life with amazing recall. She had a very outgoing personality with family, customers and friends, who loved speaking with her regarding events that even they forgot over time. Margaret prided herself on working around her home and cutting her own front lawn well into her early 90s.

Her husband died on January 8, 1976, but she continued to operate the Flat Iron Cafe till 1987, when she finally retired and enjoyed life. She was a truly amazing women, wife, mother and grandmother, who always put her family before herself.

She belonged to Croatian Lodge 66 and GCU Lodge 360 and she was a member of St Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

She leaves to her memory, five sons, George (Rosemary) Pavlich of Poland, Joseph Pavlich (Elaine) of Lordstown, Milan Pavlich of Youngstown, Anthony (Laura) Pavlich of Davenport, Iowa and Matthew Pavlich of Boardman; grandchildren, Georgiann (Tom) Kirdahy, David (Lynn) Pavlich, Joey (Katie) Pavlich, Zachary Morgan, Madison, Jackie and Julie Pavlich; great-grandchildren, Ava Pavlich, Asher Pavlich, Madison Kirdahy and Gweneth Pavlich.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Joe Hallas, Vera Carter, Mary Smith, Annie Mashorda, Rose Centofanti, Ben Balkan, Jake Balkan, Catherine Wielbrüda and Pauline Ciccoleill.

The family has entrusted Margaret’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

Private services were held.

