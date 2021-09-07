Margaret Kramer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Kramer, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home.

Margaret was born on November 25, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Nagy) Gonci.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1952.

She worked for Bell Telephone and then worked within the Youngstown City School System, retiring from the Board of Education office as a secretary.

She was a devout Catholic and belonged to St. Matthias Church, where she used to be a part of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed camping at the Western Reserve Campgrounds with her family. She was the true matriarch of her family and was the glue to held everyone together.

Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 65 years, John, whom she married June 16, 1956; her children, Dr. Daniel (Julie) Kramer of Valrico, Florida, Jack (Coleen) Kramer of Las Vegas, Nevada and Linda (Rob) Ariza of Boardman; her grandchildren, Kaitlin (Andy) O’Malley, Haley Kramer, Megan Kramer and Jordan McDede and her sister-in-law, Mary Gonci.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Andrew Gonci; her father and mother-in law, John and Mary Kramer and her brothers and sisters in-law, Bernie and Lucille Kramer and Rudy and Irene Hudak.

The family has entrusted the care of Margaret to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

