Margaret Iannazone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Iannazone, 94, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020.

Margaret was born on October 25, 1925 in Youngtown, a daughter of the late Imro and Anna Klimcak Yurko.

She was a retiree of the GE Lamp Plant.

Margaret was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing bingo and going on bus trips to the casino. She enjoyed being around her family for various events.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. She was also a lifetime member of GCU Lodge 252 and was an active member participating in events.

Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sisters, Helen Yurko of Youngstown and Mary Oleyar of Youngstown, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfonso Iannazone, who passed away March 18, 1994 and 2 siblings, John Yurko and Anne Hrusovsky.

Margaret will be buried at Calvary Cemetery and there will be a memorial liturgy held in her honor at a later date.

The family has entrusted her care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Iannazone, please visit our tribute store.