YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcella Ann Bedenik, 77, passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after a stay at the Cleveland Clinic and Briarfield Place.

She was born February 16, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Hanisko) Kapturasky.

Marcella, known as Sally to many, graduated from Ursuline High School in 1963.

She married her husband, Paul Thomas Bedenik, November 21, 1964, in Jacksonville, Florida, where Paul was stationed with the U.S. Naval Air Corps.

They returned to Youngstown, Ohio, in 1967, where Sally was active with the PTA of Adams Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson High School. She also volunteered as a C.C.D instructor at St. Matthias Catholic Church and was a current member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She chose to dedicate herself to raising her three daughters and caring for her family instead of pursuing a career.

Sally was an avid reader and she passed on her love of books to her daughters; her favorite being historical fiction. After her daughters were grown, she worked for Brentwood Originals, Phar-Mor Corporation and Kaufmann’s, retiring in 2011.

Sally is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Jones of Gahanna, Marie (John) Fryda of Boardman and Paula (Ted) Reardon of Sunbury; ten grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel and Jacob Jones, Brian, Dr. Zach and Tommy Fryda, Nicholas, Matthew, Renae and Grace Reardon and her older brother, Edward Kapturasky of Niles.

She is preceded in death by her husband and older siblings, Joseph and Thomas Kapturasky.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman, Ohio, with Mass immediately following.

A special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic and the Briarfield Place in Boardman for all of their care and support.

The Bedenik family has entrusted Sally’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to leave condolences with the family.

