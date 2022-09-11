YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side.

Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher.

She attended St. Matthias School and Church where she was a lifelong, devoted parishioner.

She graduated from Wilson High School in 1953.

She worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

She married the love of her life, William J. Stana, on September 12, 1959 and went on to have three beautiful children. They would have celebrated their 63-year anniversary together this week.

Weezie loved the challenge of a good crossword puzzle (usually accompanied by a cup of black coffee with one Splenda); her daily TV shows: American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent and the 6:00 p.m. news and countless family vacations with the ones she loved the most. One of her absolute favorite days was the Stana Family’s Annual Thanksgiving Day with friends and family gathered at her house. Louise loved her family more than anything, especially her seven grandchildren. She was their biggest supporter in everything they did and attended all their sporting events with a smile on her face. No matter if it was a phone call or a visit, she always had to have the last “I love you more.”

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William F. and Anna (Matiscak) Stana; sister-in-law, Maureen Klucher and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Rita Patrick.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, William; children, William (Lia), David (Mary) and Mary Ann (Frank) Cimmento; grandchildren, David (Karly, fiancé), Angela (Anthony) Catullo, Joseph (Katherine, fiancé), William, Frank (Amanda, fiancé) Cimmento, Andrew Cimmento and Mia Louise; her great-grandchild, Kamilla and a second great-grandchild due in March; brothers, Thomas Klucher and Robert (Patricia) Klucher and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to sincerely thank Weezie’s home health caregiver, Sheila; the Ohio Living Hospice agency nurses, Francine and Tammy; Dr. John Koval and her wonderful neighbors, Jason, Katie and Stella for their compassionate care.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows at Saint Matthias Church, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Monsignor Peter Polando. Louise will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Hospice for the Living in honor of Grandma Weezie.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

