Louis J. Zebrak Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at St. Stanislaus Church, for Louis J. Zebrak, 77, who passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Louis was born August 12, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stanley and Helen Schulay Zebrak.

He was a graduate of Youngstown State University and a U.S. Army Veteran.

Louis worked for Republic Steel for 19 years until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Church.

Known affectionately by family as “Uncle”, he enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, listening to the Cleveland Indians on the radio and having family dinners with traditional Polish food.

Louis is survived by his sister, Patricia Mika; his brother-in-law, James Mika, Sr.; his nieces, Julie (Anthony) Kobak and Janet Moore and nephew, James Mika, Jr.; as well as, three grandnieces and two grandnephews.

Louis’ family has entrusted the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home with his funeral arrangements.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

