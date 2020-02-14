Lorraine ‘Lorrie’ Schott, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church for Lorraine ‘Lorrie’ Schott, 65, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after a 12 year hard fought and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and godmother, Lorrie was born on December 21, 1954 in Youngstown to John and Katherine Kukla Taraszewski.

Lorrie was a 1972 graduate of Cardinal Mooney high school.

She went on to become a licensed commercial insurance agent, retiring from L. Calvin Jones in 2017.

She was a volunteer for several rescue and adoption animal shelters. Lorrie walked in Relay for Life events, was an avid reader, enjoyed soap making, concerts and family gatherings.

Lorrie is survived by her siblings Jim (Sue) Terry of Florida, Nancy (Jerry) Demetra of Boardman and Dolly (Kevin) Emborsky of Austintown; her nephews Jim Terry, Mark Terry, Nate Demetra, Jake Demetra and niece Jill Terry.

A special thank you to Dr. Amy Awaida, nurses Patty and Ann and staff Karen and Rosemary for all their compassion and help.

Memorial donations can be made in Lorrie’s name to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511, Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406 and/or Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market Street. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Lorrie’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

