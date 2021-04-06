Leslie Helene Drapp, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Helene Drapp, 68, passed away peacefully with her loving husband at her side on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Hospice House.

Leslie was born on November 16, 1952 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Ellsworth and the late Isabell Flesher Daubenspeck.

Graduating in 1970 from Woodrow Wilson High School, she then earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from YSU and taught in the Boardman Schools as a reading specialist for over 35 years.

She married the love of her life in 1975; they have enjoyed many wonderful years together.

She enjoyed dining out and many trips to Las Vegas.

Leslie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 46 years, Jack; her brother, Douglas (Chris) Daubenspeck of Canfield; sister-in-law, Lori (Doug) Miller of Keller, Texas; niece, Hailey Miller; nephew, Houston Miller; her aunt, Eileen Tabaka of Canfield, as well as many cousins and cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her in-laws, John and Helen Drapp.

The family has entrusted Leslie’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Per her wishes, there was a private Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo.

She was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to one of the three charities close to her heart: St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512; Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 208 W. Front Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

