Leonard R. Szymanski, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Szymanski, 97, formerly of North Lima, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Leonard was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Second World War.

He owned Ben & Len’s Tavern until he retired in 1985.

Leonard leaves behind to cherish his memories, his son, Richard (Sharon) Szymanski of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and his grandchildren, Andrew (Tomoko) Szymanski and Mark (Cyndee) Szymanski.

Other than his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Mary Ann Rutkowski, whom he married in 1948 and who passed away in 2005 and his siblings, Henry, Bernard, Frank and Helen Runeric.

Leonard will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery next to Mary Ann.

The family has entrusted Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home with Leonard’s care. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

