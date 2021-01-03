Leonard Abatista, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Abatista, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughters by his side Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He was born on November 16, 1932, a son of the late John and Clara Sgherzo Abatista. He was raised in the Youngstown area.

Leonard graduated from East High School in 1951 where he earned the nick name “Hoppy” while playing football for the Golden Bears.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War.

Leonard retired from Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 179 where he worked as a cement finisher and served as union secretary for several years.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown and served on the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed cooking Italian food, boating, dancing, golfing and was a past member of the Salem Hills Country Club. Leonard was an avid football fan and loved the Cleveland Browns.

Leonard leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters, Cassandra Campean (Tom) of North Lima and Christina Soulas (Mike) of San Antonio; granddaughters, Maria and Andrea Campean and Tiana and Kiersten Soulas.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Giovanni.

Private services were held at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Leonard was interred at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors were rendered for his service to our country.

The family would like to thank the Youngstown VA Clinic, Southern Care Hospice, FirstLight Home Care and gracious neighbors Rick and Mary Jo Gorgei and Jerry and Carolyn Latronica. The family would also like to thank the “army” of caretakers including Patty Dickey, Jennifer Razo, Diana Larson, Mary Moss, Liz Lee, Austin White and Nicole Sakara, who made it possible for Leonard to be cared for in his home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Youngstown VA Food Pantry (VAMC GPF), 2031 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515, in his memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard Abatista, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.