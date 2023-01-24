AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristine “Kris” Johnson, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at O’Brien Healthcare in Masury.

Kris was born December 6, 1945 in Europe, a daughter of Marion and Maria (Skrzypczyk) Kosela and came to the United States in 1951.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked in the clerical department of Tri-County Distributions for 40 years until her retirement.

She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, where she volunteered her time and efforts to their pierogi program.

She was a generous and kind soul, whether it be by being charitable to different organizations, or being a friend to those around her. She was talented in many different areas. She enjoyed baking, knitting and crocheting and had many ribbons from the Canfield Fair for the various items she made. She was a strong woman and even with different health issues over the years, it never stopped her from living life. She was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland sports fanatic. She was spoiled by her brother, Walter, especially crepes every weekend.

Kris leaves behind to cherish her memory, her siblings, Walter (Mary Ellen) Kosela, Elizabeth (David) Hrina and Halina Kosela; her nieces and nephews, Katie Noelle, Larry, David John, Lisa, Heather, Teri and Joseph; many great-nieces, nephews and cousins and her faithful furry companion of 12 years, Zofia.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her other furry companion, King.

Per Kris’ request, there will be no services or calling hours. Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Kris by making a donation to Angels for Animals.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the healthcare professionals that assisted her in her time of need.

