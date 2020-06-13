Kenneth E. Ferenchak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Ferenchak, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Administration Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken was born August 6, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Cyril and Wilma Ferenchak.

He married his wife, Carolyn Weimer, on September 16, 2017.

Ken was retired at the rank of master sergeant from the United States Air Force and resided in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken grew up in Youngstown and graduated from St. Matthias School and Cardinal Mooney High School.

To cherish Ken’s memory are his wife, Carolyn; his three children, Stephanie (Bryce) Sylvia of Huntsville, Ohio, Stephen Ferenchak of San Diego, California and Christine (Dewey) Hill of Spring Hill, Florida; his six grandchildren, Madison Zic, Alexander Zic, Aria Sylvia, Brielle Hill, Berkley Hill, Brenna Hill and his brothers and sisters, George (Nancy) Ferenchak of Hartwell, Georgia, Paulette Smith of Canfield, Ohio, Gregory Ferenchak of Paris, Texas, Margaret Ferenchak of Youngstown, Ohio, Theresa (David) Kantz of Wexford, Pennsylvania and Michael Ferenchak of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Cyril Ferenchak.

An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Ken will be laid to rest in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

The Ferenchak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

