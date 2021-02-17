Kathleen Kopchak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Kopchak, 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Kathleen was born on August 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles and Theresa Warfield Anderson.

She worked as a bus driver for the Diocese for many years and worked for True Tread. She was a hard and dedicated worker.

She was a wonderful mother and was involved in their various activities. She was truly a well-loved person who will be missed sorely.

Kathleen leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Ian, with whom she made her home, Chris (Jodie) of Champion and Becca of Boardman; her grandson, Benjamin Nevel and her siblings, Edith (Bud) Jerome, Ruth Magazine, Roy (Mary) Anderson, Ed Anderson and Mary Slegel, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Duane Kopchak, whom she had 36 years of marriage with until his passing December 27, 2010 and her brothers, Chuck and Bill Anderson.

The family has entrusted Kathleen’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, and again from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, followed immediately by a celebration of life at 10:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or visit www.michaeljfox.org, in her memory.

