BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Koletich, 75, passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boardman with her family by her side.

She was born January 7, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and June Dailey Burkey and was a lifelong area resident.

Kathleen attended Lowellville High School and was a homemaker.

She was an energetic and funny mother, never able to sit still for long and was a devoted Nana who cherished time spent with her grandson, Jacob. Ready to listen, she was also a surrogate mother to many and had an open seat at her table for anyone who wanted to stop by. She enjoyed planting flower beds, especially petunias, Hallmark and Sci-Fi movies and took pride in her well-kept home.

She will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Kristy Boyles of Boardman and Misty (Quentin) Whitmyer of Canton; her companion of 15 years, David Piper of Boardman; grandson, Jacob Boyles of Boardman and nieces Richelle (Frank) McMichael of Petersburg and Colleen Christie of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Rae Burkey of North Lima; brother, Paul (Patty) Burkey of New Middletown and John Koletich of Struthers, her former husband and friend.

The Koletich family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, October 6, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home in Boardman. A Memorial Service, officiated by Chaplain David Khant, will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

Special thanks to the caregivers at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Select Specialty Hospitals in Youngstown and Boardman who were kind and compassionate during her time there the past five months.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.