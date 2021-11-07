Karlie M. Phipps, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 5, 2021, God took Karlie Marie Phipps, 33, to her heavenly home.

Karlie was born on November 16, 1987 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joann Phipps Jones and the late Robert Phipps.

She received her GED and worked in sales.

She was a devoted and amazing mother to her two sons. As the angel she now is, Karlie was always there to help anyone in need. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone and was beyond thoughtful. She will truly be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Karlie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Joann Jones; her fiancé, Glenn Mohr; her beloved sons, Landon Gillam and Zander Mohr; her siblings, Robert Phipps and Shannon Phipps O’Connell; a brother and sister in heart, Daniel Aurndt and Sara Griffin; her goddaughter, Remi Sass; several aunts and uncles, including David (Dawn) Burich of Struthers; many nieces, nephews and cousins and her future in-laws, Glenn and Doris Mohr.

Other than her father, Robert Phipps, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jonathan; her grandmother, Mary Arbie and Landon Gillam’s father, Richard Gillam.

The family has entrusted Karlie’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021.

A celebration of her life will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Joanne Dota.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Valley and the Hospice House for their compassionate care of Karlie in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Karlie’s family on the funeral home’s website to help defray her funeral costs.

Arrangements are being handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

