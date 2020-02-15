Kane Joseph Wiesensee, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kane Joseph Wiesensee, 18, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Boardman.

Kane was born August 1, 2001 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph Wiesensee and Erica Mace.

A senior at Boardman High School, he enjoyed loud music, fast cars, hunting, riding his dirt bike, four-wheeling and the color red.

Kane participated in sports throughout his school career. He played t-ball from kindergarten to third grade, wrestling and basketball from fourth to sixth grade and football in sixth and seventh grade.

Kane leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Erica (James) Reyes; his father, Joseph (Lynn) Wiesensee; maternal grandparents, Amy (John) Wilbert and Eric Mace; paternal grandfather, Charles Wiesensee, Sr.; stepbrother, James Reyes, Jr.; stepsister, Cierra Reyes; aunt, Candice Schiavi; uncles, Jeremiah (Chelsea) Mace, Jason (Whitney) Mace and Charles Wiesensee, Jr.; cousins, Michael and Leah Schiavi, Charles Wiesensee III, Arianna and Quinn Mace, as well as many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Veronica Wiesensee; great-grandparents, Ester (Grover) Mace and Don Curl; great-aunt, Barbie Granger.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the family to help defray final expenses.

