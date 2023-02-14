BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin “Pookie” Bell, 29, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2023 at his home.

Pookie was born March 2, 1993 in Youngstown, a son of Leslie Bell and Paulette Goulish Bell.

He graduated from Boardman High School.

Pookie was a light to all of those around him. He was a gentle giant, a best friend and a shoulder to lean on. Pookie loved music, family and hanging out with friends. He was a great artist with both pencil and words. He expressed himself and his love for others through beautiful drawings and heartfelt musical lyrics. Whether it was a random message to say “I hope you’re having a good day,” or a lengthy phone conversation because someone needed to talk, Pookie was always thinking about those in his life, and would go out of his way to lift their spirits.

Pookie leaves behind so many people who loved him dearly, including his Grandmother Mary Goulish, his parents, Paulette (step-dad Mike Sullivan) and Leslie, his siblings, Ashley (Kiez) Smith, James (fiancée Jackie Scafuri) Bell, and Adam (girlfriend Melissa Smith) Bell, Nate (step-brother) Sullivan, and his uncle Nick Goulish, his aunt Cindy Anderson, several cousins, including Nick (Cheyenne) Goulish, Samantha (Justin) Smith, and many many friends.

Calling hours will be held between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home on Market St. in Boardman. An additional hour of calling will be held on Saturday, February 18th from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the celebration of his life at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the funeral home to help off-set the costs associated with his funeral.

“Even Fallen Stars Shine Bright”

