CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith F. Mock, 79, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, with her family by her side.

Judy was born March 12, 1944, in Petersburg, Ohio to Edna and Edward Flickinger.

She and her beloved husband, Terrance Mock, who preceded her in death, were married March 18, 1968 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage together.



Judy leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Rodney and Terry Lee Mock, step-daughter, Brenda Lobaughher and brothers, Gary (Evelyn) and Robert Price.

Judy was selfless and giving all of her life and will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her cousin and best friend Marcia Nelson, as well as many grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Judith shared a home at the time of her passing with her niece Lori and Lori’s family, husband Daniel Voytko, and their two children. While living with her niece’s family, Judy developed a special bond with great-niece, Olivia, who helped care for her and who Judy nicknamed, “Little One.”

Judy was preceded in death by her brother John Flickinger and sister Bonnie Danus.



Judy’s family requests that those who also loved her, both family and friends, share stories of Judy with them at calling hours to be held Monday, October 2, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home in Boardman. Services will immediately follow at 6:00 pm.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.