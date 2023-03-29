BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Bagdassarian, 85, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Judith was born January 3, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Ty and Inez Maloney Whalen.

She was a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School and a lifelong area resident.

Judith worked for many years for Youngstown City in the Planning Department, was a proud homemaker and later worked at Dollar Bank.

She was a very active member of St. Charles Catholic Church, where she taught CCD and was involved in the Eucharistic Adoration Committee.

She was a den mother for the Bluebirds. Judith will be remembered as a selfless person who would help anyone in need and always put others first.

Judith will be deeply missed by her husband, Raymond, whom she married May 9, 1964 at Immaculate Conception Church; her children, Jeannie (John) Fronek of Baden, Pennsylvania, John (Nancy Nackino) Bagdassarian of Canfield, Raymond Bagdassarian of Youngstown and Katie Smithberger of Boardman; her two grandchildren, Nathan Smithberger of Boardman and Kaitlyn Bagdassarian of Boardman; her sister, Kathleen Evans of Cleveland and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jeanne Kane and niece, Colleen Evans Hecht.

The family would also like to thank Dr. Thomas Traikoff and the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman for their thoughtfulness and special care given to Judy and her family.

The Bagdassarian family has entrusted their loved to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Monday morning, April 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Msgr. John Zuraw.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, and Alzheimer’s Association.

