YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022.

Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik.

He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson High School in 1957.

Joe met wife Rosemarie Husar, on a blind date, marrying on October 23, 1963, and stayed wed for 58 years. They raised two sons, Joseph and David.

Joe worked at various plants in the steel industry until he retired from GM Paint Shop with 33 years’ service.

He served in the US Army, active during the Berlin Crisis.

He enjoyed the casino, bingo and building his model railroad.

He leaves his loving wife Rosemarie; son David (Tina); granddaughter Jamie, whom he cherished and great-grandson Dakota.

Joe was preceded in death by his son Joseph, parents, and sister Joanne and brother-in-law Raymond Husar.

Joseph’s care has been entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Prayers will be offered at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. At Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Joe’s memory to Hospice House, 9083 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio, 44514.

He will be laid to rest at Calvary.

