Joseph N. Marzano, Boardman, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph N. Marzano, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born June 15, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph V. and Catherine Pandone Marzano.

Joe graduated from Girard High School.

He worked for over 30 years at Sparkle Market as their produce clerk/manager until his retirement.

Joe liked reading, woodworking and making Italian hot peppers for his family, whom he enjoyed spending time with.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Marie Sculli, whom he married September 15, 1984; his son, Terry (Lisa) Marzano of Boardman; his grandchildren, Stella, Elliza and Mona; his brother, Nick (Janet) Marzano of Boardman; his sister-in-law, Laurie (Mike) Davis of Rochester, New York; his nieces and nephew, Joe V.(Kim) Marzano, Maria (Damien) Campbell, Nicole Marzano, and Donna Davis, as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Johnathan Davis.

Private services will be held for Joseph and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

