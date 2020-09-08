Joseph J. “Joe” Jacobson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. “Joe” Jacobson, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Hospice House.

He was born July 13, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of John and Mary.

He was raised in Struthers and graduated in 1954 from Struthers High School.

Joe was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was a radio operator specialist in Korea. He attended Youngstown State University to study electrical engineering.

He was a talented electrician and lent his skills to several companies over his 42-year career, including Youngstown Sheet & Tube, GE, Ford Motor Company, Republic Steel and finally retired from WCI Steel in 2001.

Joe met the love of his life, the former Irene Sznajkart at the Avon Oaks Ballroom and they married on June 13, 1964. He loved the family he created with Irene and enjoyed spending time with them, passing along many of his traditions and handyman skills to his sons and grandchildren. There truly was nothing he could not fix. He was also known as a hard worker and owned and operated his own business, Spotless Sewer and Drain in addition to working full time. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be maintaining his lawn or taking care of his various gardens. And he loved animals, including feeding and watching the birds in his yard and taking care of his cats.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, David John (Jackie) Jacobson of Poland and Daniel Joseph Jacobson of Boardman, his grandchildren, Zachary, Jenna and Katie and two sisters, Betty Bednar and Eleanor (Ed) Rigelsky, his brother-in-law, Pete (Theresa) Schneikart, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Irene, who passed on October 18, 2016, and his siblings, John, Mike, Steve and Valant Tarajack, Mary Carter, Anna Anderson and Frances Loncar.

Calling will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered in his honor.

The family has entrusted Joe’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph J. “Joe” Jacobson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: