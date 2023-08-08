POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Babik, 74, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Joseph was born August 14, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of John and Ann (Hudak) Babik.

He was a 1966 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then went on to earn a MBA in accounting from YSU.

Joe was a lifelong area resident.

He worked for the Ohio Department of taxation for 19 years.

Joe was a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows parish/St. Mathias Catholic Church in Youngstown.

He served as the past president of the Sokol Branch #154.

He enjoyed watching baseball and football.

Joe will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Christine M. Wajszczuk; whom he married September 21, 1974; his sister, Ann Kerrigan of Youngstown; brother Michael Babik of Howland and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John Babik, Ray Babik and infant brother Tommy Babik.

The Babik family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, August 11, 2023, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows/St. Mathias Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. John Jerek, will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

