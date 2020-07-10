Joseph Edward Byrdy, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward Byrdy, 90, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at the Hospice House.

He was born March 27, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Pauline Niezgoda Byrdy.

Joseph was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War.

He worked for Conrail Railroad.

He was an active member of St. Stanislaus Church, starting as an altar boy and going to school and continued to support the church in their various endeavors through the years.

He played football for South High School and made all city in both offense and defense. He also enjoyed playing baseball and was a long time member of a golf league.

Joseph leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters, Kathleen (Henry) Barwinski of Old Chatham, New York, Patricia (Terry) Gailey of Youngstown and JoAnn (Tim) Sicafuse of Poland, his grandchildren, Dave (Maureen) Barwinski, Elise (Tom) Payne, Michael (Jen) Barwinski, Steve (Taylor) Barwinski, Jacob (Kendra) Gailey, Krista (Matt) Moore, Catherine and Ethan Sicafuse, and his great grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Thomas, Leah, Brooke, Eloise, Sophie, Max and Sienna.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Ruth Salata, whom he married June 2, 1951, and who passed away December 28, 2004, his brothers, Cappy, Ed, Stanley, and Henry Byrdy, and his sisters, Helen Tabaka and Mary Vinski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered for his service to our country.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514, in Joseph’s memory.

The family has entrusted Joseph’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

