Joseph A. Olbrych, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Olbrych, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Joseph was born March 13, 1923 in Youngstown, a son of the late Antonio and Eleanor Bochenek Olbrych.

Upon graduating high school, Joseph enlisted in the United States Army and was involved in D Day and the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

After the war, Joseph worked as a foreman for Republic Steel until his retirement after 31 years.

Joseph was a member of St. Matthias Church, where he served as a past president of the Holy Name Society.

He was an avid fan of the Steelers, Pirates, Cavs, YSU and Notre Dame. He enjoyed to golf and did so into his 80s.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Ronald (Ruth) Olbrych of Boardman; his daughter-in-law, Marigrace Olbrych; grandchildren, Dan Olbrych, Mark Olbrych and Julie (Tony) Pope; two sisters, Wanda Tomko and Jenny Pawlyshn; his sister-in-law, Jean Ferkula, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Helen J. Skokan, whom he married June 28, 1947 and who passed away March 6, 2011; his son, Daniel Olbrych and siblings, George and Ed Olbrych and Ann Estok.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church, where Fr. John Jerek will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at the church prior to Mass on Friday, December 6.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Watson-Reese Briarfield Scholarship, c/o The Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 in Joseph’s honor.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ed and Diane Reese and the staff at both Briarfield Manor and the Inn at Glen Ellen for their compassionate care of Joseph in his time of need.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

