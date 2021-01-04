John Tokarsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Tokarsky, 93, journeyed the heavenly highway on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

His earthly life began September 7, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of Peter and Mary Kulin Tokarsky.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church Byzantine Rite. It was here where he married his “one and only,” Anne Marie Schlosser on May 5, 1951.

John was employed for 40 years as a countertop and flooring installer and was a member of the Carpenters and Joiners Union. He also worked at Woodside Receiving Hospital as an aide to the patients. Upon retirement, he found joy in volunteering at his grandchildren’s elementary schools at St. Christine and St. Joseph, Austintown. He was committed to helping with the Holy Trinity Pirohy and Kolachi projects for 20 years. John never ceased to be of help to so many people, especially his neighbors who were the recipients of his kind deeds.

John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anne; daughters, Karen (Mark) Curtis, Nancy Sturgeon and Joan Krancevich; his six grandchildren, Christine (Christopher) Pelic, Beth (Aaron) Navas, Megan Sturgeon, Brian Sturgeon, Colleen (Brett) Cooper and Katie Krancevich (Pete Stamos) and six great-grandchildren, Justin, Jennie, and Jacob Pelic, and Abigail, Sofia and Gabriela Navas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kay (Joseph) Schromofsky and Anne Olga Tokarsky and brothers, Harry (Adele) Tokarsky and Metro (Ann) Tokarsky.

A private funeral service for the immediate family was held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Holy Trinity Church.

John’s family would like to thank Dr. Cynthia Kravec and the caregivers of the Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and compassion. For those who would like to honor John’s memory, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Mahoning County, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512 or the Antonine Sisters Adult Daycare Center, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451. The most significant way to honor his memory is to show kindness and to be of service to others.

Dad/Grandpa- you truly earned the ultimate “rung on the ladder!” Know how much we will “love you forever, like you for always” in our hearts- forever you’ll be!

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www. waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Tokarsky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.