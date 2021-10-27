John Raymond Bernat, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Raymond Bernat, “Ray” 81, passed away surrounded by his family on October 23, 2021.

He was born on June 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late John G. and Helen (Megela) Bernat.

Ray worked as a science teacher for many years, working both in the Struthers School District and Byzantine Catholic Central Schools. He also worked as a music teacher for Duci Music, giving private lessons and also played in a band.

He was a truly wonderful and talented man. In addition to his love of sharing the gift of music, he was skilled at carpentry and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. Most of all, he will be remembered for his big heart and quick wit. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

He leaves behind his children, Cynthia Rae (Michael III) Buchenic of New Middletown, Renee Rae (Johnny) Reyes of Poland and Dr. J. Raymond (Sherry) Bernat of Canfield, his grandchildren, Dr. Michael John IV, Morgan Rae, and Marissa Rae Buchenic, Alexis Rae and J. Ray Bernat and Johnny Cameron Reyes, his sister, Judy (Don) Nogay of New Castle, brother-in-law, Allen Stephen (Karen) Truhan of North Carolina; niece and nephews, Donald (Johanna) and Robin (Season) Nogay.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Sandra Ann Truhan, whom he married September 1, 1962 and who passed away January 1, 2020.

Private services were held at Infant Jesus of Prague Church.

Material contributions may be made to St. Jude’s directly or by calling Advanced Dermatology to honor Ray.

The family has entrusted their loved one to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

