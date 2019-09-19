John R. Martinko, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Martinko, 98, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

John was born June 3, 1921 in Youngstown, the eldest of six to John and Mary Janci Martinko and lived in Youngstown until moving to Niles in 1952. John returned to Boardman in 1985 following the tornado that destroyed his house and place of employment.

John was a graduate of South High School and worked for Ashland Oil and Refinery Company from 1946 to 1985.

While in Youngstown he was an active member of St Matthias Church, often appearing in their Slovak plays. He was very active in St. Stephen Parish in Niles, serving as volunteer manager of the cemetery, CCD principal, lector, and parish council member. He was active in Cursillo and CFM. John also was a lifetime member of the Concord club.

On June 1, 1944 he married the former Martha Podolsky, who preceded him in death in 1984.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved children, Janice (Mike) Leskovec-Steinmaus, Charles (Peggy Golick) Martinko and Lorrie (Joseph) Nelson, with whom he made his home; stepgrandchildren, Mike Leskovec, Ron Leskovec and Nick (Stephanie) Nelson; stepgreat-grandchildren, Piper and Kaia Nelson; his sister, Elizabeth Thomas of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Georgieann Martinko and adopted sister, Bette Dzuroff; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Thomas and Donald Martinko; sister, Lucille Kramer; his son-in-law, Regis Leskovec; his stepgrandddaughter, Holly Nelson and a very special friend of over 30 years, Eleanor Yacko of Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church, where Fr. John Jerek will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Monday, September 23 at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society in John’s honor.

For 98 years, our dad lived his life fully, was proud of his Slovak heritage and always possessed a strong faith He was an excellent teacher, orator and writer. We will miss you Dad but you will always be with us.

